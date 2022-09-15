Food Picks: Tasty Thai food, handmade Korean sweet rice cakes

TANTALISING THAI FOOD

While most people go for the Thai eateries on the first floor of Golden Mile Complex, I prefer the pocket-friendly dishes at Porn Thaifood on the second floor. The stall is at the foodcourt next to Thai Supermarket.

I’m amazed that owner-chef Supaporn Tuntiwattanakul, 53, can whip up delectable favourites such as pad thai with prawns ($6) complete with a smoky wok aroma, when her stall is simply equipped with two portable gas stoves and two induction cookers.

The stir-fried noodles, which come with four prawns, are so well-seasoned with soya sauce and oyster sauce, you do not need to add the chilli powder and crushed peanuts that are on the side.

Madam Supaporn named her stall after her moniker, Porn.

Originally from Hat Yai in southern Thailand, she came to Singapore in 1990 and opened her stall in 2016. She learnt cooking from her mother who also runs a food stall in Hat Yai. She also took lessons from a Thai chef.

She has two versions of tom yum soup – one thickened with evaporated milk ($12) and the other without milk ($12). Both are tasty from her housemade stock made from chicken bones and come with a mixture of prawn, squid and dory fish.

The thick one – made with premium pastes from Thailand – is not as spicy as the one without milk.