ST HeadSTart: Can AI headshots help you land a job? | When HR leaks your personal details

Chances are that you’ve already toyed with artificial intelligence tools to help you write a document or generate flattering portraits of yourself. However, is it acceptable to use AI to create your CV?
In today’s newsletter, business correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann tackles the question of whether you should use AI tools in your job application. You obviously save on costs of professional photos and time spent writing your CV, which could instead be used to search for suitable openings and prepare for interviews. There’s also a more intangible benefit – using tech to present your personal details in a polished manner may make you appear innovative in the eyes of recruiters. However, leaving the work to a bot is not without risks.
It’s also worth asking how good of a job AI does in the first place to generate life-like pictures for CVs and LinkedIn profiles. Sue-Ann shares lessons from her own process of paying for such services and lands on a decision over whether she will use them in professional situations.
Using AI to create professional headshots and write your CV
Can artificial intelligence give you a boost in the eyes of recruiters? Business correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann unpacks the pros and cons of using AI for job applications.
Is it worth paying AI for professional headshots?
The writer draws lessons from her own journey of experimenting with AI tools to create professional headshots.
When your personal details are leaked at work
You’ve found out that your colleagues know about a mental health issue you’re grappling with, when the only person you told is someone from HR. Is there anything you can do about it?
Podcast: Do investors still need to pay heed to inflation?
It’s a tricky time for investors as inflation shows signs of easing while China's economic recovery has been patchy. Mr Abel Lim, UOB’s head of wealth management advisory and strategy, discusses key trends in this podcast.
Investing in a Four Seasons-branded home
Fancy living in an apartment affiliated with a hotel? Associate editor Lee Su Shyan highlights what you should know about various types of branded residences.
Why parents should teach kids about money early
If you have young children, you might already want to help them budget, save and spend wisely. Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit tells us more.
How to avoid unsuitable investment products
Take the projected earnings for any investment product with a huge pinch of salt, says Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon. He highlights how you can assess whether a product is worth taking the risk.
Is it safe to buy financial products on the streets?
Ever been approached by a stranger selling insurance or retirement plans? MAS is calling for a stop to these ambush-style sales tactics.
