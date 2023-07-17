ST HeadSTart: Can AI headshots help you land a job? | When HR leaks your personal details

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Chances are that you’ve already toyed with artificial intelligence tools to help you write a document or generate flattering portraits of yourself. However, is it acceptable to use AI to create your CV?

In today’s newsletter, business correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann tackles the question of whether you should use AI tools in your job application. You obviously save on costs of professional photos and time spent writing your CV, which could instead be used to search for suitable openings and prepare for interviews. There’s also a more intangible benefit – using tech to present your personal details in a polished manner may make you appear innovative in the eyes of recruiters. However, leaving the work to a bot is not without risks.

It’s also worth asking how good of a job AI does in the first place to generate life-like pictures for CVs and LinkedIn profiles. Sue-Ann shares lessons from her own process of paying for such services and lands on a decision over whether she will use them in professional situations.

Would you use AI tools to write your CV or create a headshot for work? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

Enjoy the other stories in today’s newsletter too, and have a good week ahead!