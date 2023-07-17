Invest Talk Podcast: Analysing investing outlook for second half of 2023

Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both associate editors at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.
In this episode, they host Mr Abel Lim, head of Wealth Management Advisory and Strategy at UOB. They discuss Mr Lim’s insights on the market outlook for the second half of this year, a week after UOB publicly released its 2H 2023 Market Outlook report: https://str.sg/iwHd
After the first half of 2023 where there was the failure of three regional US banks and the takeover of Credit Suisse, investors are now facing a situation where inflation may be easing. At the same time, China has reopened its economy but the recovery is patchy. Investors will hear how they can forge a strong and resilient portfolio amidst various challenges and find out which sectors still have opportunities.
This podcast is brought to you by UOB and is part of Rethink Your Wealth, UOB’s personal finance series with The Straits Times.
Highlights (click/tap above):
5:58 Investors must still pay attention to inflation
10:40 Trends in the China economy
15:27 Outlook for tech stocks and the impact of AI and Chat GPT on investors
18:42 Long-term investing and protecting against downside risk
20:10 Building a low-risk portfolio of multi-asset solutions with an income element
21:16 Do not ignore Asia, Asean and technology
More on:
UOB 2H 2023 Market Outlook publication: https://str.sg/iwHd
UOB’s Risk-First Approach: https://str.sg/iwaU
UOB SimpleInvest: https://str.sg/iwaw
Discover Rethink Your Wealth, UOB’s personal finance series with The Straits Times: https://str.sg/iwai
Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
