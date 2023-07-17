Invest Talk Podcast: Analysing investing outlook for second half of 2023

After the first half of 2023 where there was the failure of three regional US banks and the takeover of Credit Suisse, investors are now facing a situation where inflation may be easing. At the same time, China has reopened its economy but the recovery is patchy. Investors will hear how they can forge a strong and resilient portfolio amidst various challenges and find out which sectors still have opportunities.

Highlights (click/tap above):

5:58 Investors must still pay attention to inflation

10:40 Trends in the China economy

15:27 Outlook for tech stocks and the impact of AI and Chat GPT on investors

18:42 Long-term investing and protecting against downside risk

20:10 Building a low-risk portfolio of multi-asset solutions with an income element

21:16 Do not ignore Asia, Asean and technology

