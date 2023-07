Call it the ambush tactic: You are walking along Orchard Road, a stranger approaches and asks if you want to know more about an investment product, or a finance firm sales executive turns up at your door out of the blue and suggests you sign up for a retirement plan.

In both cases, you would be better off by simply saying “no” because financial planning is a serious matter, and you certainly cannot be cavalier in making such big decisions just because a slick operator approaches you.