SINGAPORE – Primary 5 classmates Chloe Tan and Ethan Tan neatly sum up both sides of the financial coin – one’s a saver and the other a spender, albeit a careful one.

Chloe squirrels away her money instead of splashing out on things she does not need, while her friend Ethan is “very happy and proud of himself” when he saves up a lot, but he is also prepared to splash out on the stuff that he wants.