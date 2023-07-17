AI-generated headshots and job applications may be the future, but experts say limitations remain

SINGAPORE - The use of artificial intelligence (AI) has permeated many aspects of our professional and personal lives. For many young people, it is now a valuable tool in crafting their job applications.

Job seekers have started turning to AI to create curricula vitae (CVs) for job applications and to generate professional-looking headshots. In countries like the United States and South Korea, it has become a popular trend on social media platform TikTok for young job applicants to show off the headshots that they have used AI to generate.