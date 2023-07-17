askST Jobs: When there are ‘no secrets’ in the workplace, even about personal details

Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: I was told my company’s organisational culture is one of “no secrets” after I found out other colleagues knew of personal details I shared only with the human resources team. What should I do?

A: You may have had a rude shock when discovering that colleagues somehow knew about personal details you shared only with the human resources (HR) team at your firm.

Employees in this position should begin by documenting all instances when colleagues showed they knew information they were not privy to, said Dr David Leong, managing director of PeopleWorldwide Consulting.

They should gather e-mails, text messages and anything else that shows the communicated information was shared without consent.

They should then request a meeting with the HR staff member who they believe shared the information, as well as a more senior HR manager, to present their concerns and seek an explanation, Dr Leong added.

If the matter still cannot be settled, the employee should take the matter to an even more senior HR manager or the company’s executive team.

A formal complaint, such as through a union or an external body like the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices, might be needed for serious breaches.

If the information is possibly protected by privacy laws like the Personal Data Protection Act, the affected employee could consult a lawyer on his options for recourse, said Dr Leong.

But he noted that HR departments require various types of personal information to perform their duties, including employees’ contact information and emergency contacts.

HR may also need an employee’s performance and employment history, such as resumes, performance review results or past disciplinary actions, to make decisions about promotions, raises and training opportunities.

Personal data may also be needed to administer an employee’s payroll and benefits, such as medical history that the company’s insurance provider needs, said Ms Jean Yang, HR business partner for South-east Asia at Robert Walters.

“If employees are not comfortable disclosing this information, they can ask HR on the information required for their employment, so that the appropriate documents can be provided if needed,” she said.

Dr Leong said that HR departments may seek medical details from an employee so they can make reasonable accommodation for disabilities, meet public health guidelines, manage sick leave or handle compensation claims.