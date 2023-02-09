Submitted by rratna on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 08:00

Budget 2023

Top Stories

How will Budget 2023 address rising costs, an ageing society and challenging global outlook?

The largest chunk of aid is likely to be aimed at the most needy segments of society, such as lower-income HDB dwellers.

DPM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget speech at 3.30pm on Feb 14
ST-UOB roundtable on Feb 15 to discuss Budget measures meant to help households, businesses
Budget 2023 to address cost-of-living concerns of S’poreans: DPM Wong
Budget 2023: Help for households to manage expenses, and for firms to build capabilities likely
Call for ABSD rule change, shorter BTO waiting times in Budget 2023
Measures to boost EV adoption, enhance food security and sustainability expected in Budget 2023
Businesses identify manpower and increased costs as core challenges for 2023

Companies here are becoming more cautious in the new year as business costs rise.

Views

Grace Ho
Grace Ho
On Day One of GST hike, is it time to rethink support from Government?
Chua Mui Hoong
Chua Mui Hoong
Domestic affairs will set the tone for Singapore in 2023
Vikram Khanna
Vikram Khanna
A bumpy 2023 awaits the global economy
Terence Ho
Terence Ho
Singapore has a vision for tomorrow – to improve work and employment
Interactive

Singapore Budget 2022: Charting a new path forward

Dive deep into the budget estimates with this interactive breakdown of revenue and expenditure.

Cost of living

Core inflation flat at 5.1% in December, likely to remain elevated for some months

The figure was unchanged from November and October, which marked the first dip since February 2022.

CDC vouchers do more than help people cope with rising prices
From returning tourists to rising inflation, 5 highs and lows that drove S’pore economy in 2022
Singapore dollar will hold its ground in 2023 even as policy tailwinds fade
Taxes

GST, inflation aid: About 2.5m S’poreans to get up to $700 from December
Assurance Package to help households offset GST hike to get $1.4b boost, will now total $8b

More details of the enhancements to the package will be announced in Budget 2023, said DPM Lawrence Wong.

More than $270 million in income tax and penalties recovered in past three years

The money was clawed back after audits and investigations of about 7,000 businesses, including 398 investigated for income tax evasion.

Tax changes unveiled at Budget 2022: 6 things to know

Tax adjustments aim to raise additional revenue and contribute to a fairer revenue structure in Singapore.

Support for workers

S’pore’s Q1 hiring outlook dims, but firms prepared to pay more to attract workers: Survey

A hiring boom is anticipated in finance and real estate, which posted the strongest outlook.

Cost-cutting at expense of workers’ well-being not sustainable: President Halimah
Do more to address gap in starting salaries: DPM Wong
Govt will take steps against workplace discrimination: DPM Wong
Going Green

Expiring solar panels, EV batteries and wind turbines can create huge waste
Tackling Singapore's waste problem
New road map to set sustainability standards, targets for business events organisers
Singapore’s first energy positive industrial building opens in Kranji
