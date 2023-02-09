Budget 2023
Top Stories
How will Budget 2023 address rising costs, an ageing society and challenging global outlook?
The largest chunk of aid is likely to be aimed at the most needy segments of society, such as lower-income HDB dwellers.
Businesses identify manpower and increased costs as core challenges for 2023
Companies here are becoming more cautious in the new year as business costs rise.
Views
Interactive
Singapore Budget 2022: Charting a new path forward
Dive deep into the budget estimates with this interactive breakdown of revenue and expenditure.
Cost of living
Core inflation flat at 5.1% in December, likely to remain elevated for some months
The figure was unchanged from November and October, which marked the first dip since February 2022.
Taxes
Assurance Package to help households offset GST hike to get $1.4b boost, will now total $8b
More details of the enhancements to the package will be announced in Budget 2023, said DPM Lawrence Wong.
More than $270 million in income tax and penalties recovered in past three years
The money was clawed back after audits and investigations of about 7,000 businesses, including 398 investigated for income tax evasion.
Tax changes unveiled at Budget 2022: 6 things to know
Tax adjustments aim to raise additional revenue and contribute to a fairer revenue structure in Singapore.
Support for workers
S’pore’s Q1 hiring outlook dims, but firms prepared to pay more to attract workers: Survey
A hiring boom is anticipated in finance and real estate, which posted the strongest outlook.