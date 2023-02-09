Singaporeans see climate change as top challenge for S-E Asia in 2023: Survey

Climate change as well as more intense and frequent weather events have been cited by Singaporeans as the top challenge facing South-east Asia in 2023.

However, for their counterparts in the other Asean nations, bread-and-butter issues such as unemployment, inflation, commodities crunch and rising cost of living were the biggest worries in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The findings, published in the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute’s The State of South-east Asia 2023 report, indicated that 59.5 per cent of the 1,308 survey respondents polled across the 10 Asean member states ranked unemployment and economic recession as a more pressing concern than climate change – the second-biggest challenge at 57.1 per cent.

The widening of socio-economic gaps and rising income disparity was tied at third place with increasing military tensions arising from potential flashpoints.

More than 60 per cent of the Singaporean respondents listed climate change as the biggest problem, followed by the United States-China decoupling, and widening socio-economic gaps and income disparity.

The respondents included academia, think-tankers, researchers, business representatives, civil society, non-governmental organisation or media representatives, government officials, and regional or international organisations personnel.

A key finding was that 82.6 per cent of respondents saw Asean as a slow and ineffective body unable to cope with fluid political and economic developments, leading to it becoming irrelevant in the new world order. In Singapore, this view was even higher at 89.9 per cent.

There were also concerns that Asean is becoming an arena of major competition and its member states may become proxies of major powers, with 73 per cent of the Asean respondents and 83.2 per cent of Singaporeans espousing this view.

China continues to be seen as the most influential economic power in the region, followed by the US. But the 59.9 per cent support for China marked a steep decline from 76.7 per cent in the 2022 survey.

This came on the back of a rise in the Asean bloc’s own economic influence – almost doubling from 7.6 per cent in 2022 to 15 per cent in 2023.

China was also ranked as the most influential and strategic power in South-east Asia, followed by the US and Asean.

Notably, an increasing number of South-east Asian countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines ranked the US as a more significant power than China, reflecting increasing wariness of Beijing’s growing regional clout.

In that regard, the US retained its position as the region’s favoured superpower to maintain a rules-based order and uphold international law, with 61.1 per cent of all respondents backing the US, compared with just 38.9 per cent for China.