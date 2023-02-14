Budget 2023: What help Singaporeans can expect

SINGAPORE – A range of payouts, top-ups and rebates was announced in Budget 2023 to help Singaporeans deal with higher inflation and the increase in GST, which was raised from 7 per cent to 8 per cent in January 2023.

Here are what Singaporeans can expect to receive, on top of what was announced previously.

For adult individuals

1. Enhanced GSTV – Cash (new)

What it is: A payout to defray GST expenses

How much: Singaporeans aged 21 or older earning up to $34,000 and living in homes with an annual value of up to $13,000 will get $700 this year – an increase of $200 from last year’s Budget. They will receive $850 in 2024. Those who live in homes with an annual value of between $13,000 and $21,000 will get $350 this year – an increase of $100 from last year’s Budget. They will get $450 in 2024.

When it will be disbursed: In August each year

2. Assurance Package (AP) – Cash (new)

What it is: A payout to offset the increase in GST

How much: Every Singaporean aged 21 years or older who earns no more than $100,000 a year and does not own more than one property will get between $300 and $650 more over the next four years. This brings the total payout to between $1,350 and $2,250 per person.

When it will be disbursed: December each year, until 2026

3. Assurance Package – Cost-of-Living Special Payment (new)

What it is: A one-off payout to address cost-of-living needs

How much: Between $200 and $400 for Singaporeans who are 21 years old or older in 2023, earning $100,000 or less a year and do not own more than one property.

When it will be disbursed: June 2023

For Singaporean households