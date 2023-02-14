Budget 2023: S’poreans to get more in GST voucher, cash payouts to cope with rising costs

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will get more help to cope with inflation and cushion the impact of the higher goods and services tax (GST) rate.

The amount to be given out under the GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme – which helps to permanently defray GST expenses for lower- to middle-income Singaporeans – will go up from $500 to $700 in 2023 for those residing in homes with annual values of $13,000 and below. This will be raised to $850 from 2024 onwards.

Those with homes with annual values of above $13,000 and up to $21,000, will receive $350 in 2023 – $100 more than before. The amount will be further increased to $450 from 2024 onwards.

This extra support will amount to $530 million a year, which means the GSTV scheme will cost the Government $1.7 billion annually from 2024.

Separately, the Assurance Package (AP) – first introduced in 2020 – will be topped up by $3 billion. This will bring the total amount to be eventually disbursed to $9.6 billion, from the $6.6 billion earlier announced.

The cash component will be increased by between $300 and $650 for eligible Singaporeans, bringing the total amount received by each adult Singaporean to between $700 and $2,250 over five years.

The AP – to offset at least five years of additional GST expenses for most households, and about 10 years’ worth for lower-income households – will benefit about 2.9 million adult Singaporeans.

The Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers will also be raised by $100 in 2024. This means Singaporean households will receive $300 of the vouchers in January 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who delivered the Budget on Tuesday, also announced other one-off support measures under the AP. These include:

- A Cost-of-Living Special Payment of between $200 and $400 for each eligible adult Singaporean aged 21 and above in 2023. This will benefit about 2.5 million adult Singaporeans.

- A Cost-of-Living Seniors’ Bonus of between $200 and $300 for eligible seniors aged 55 and above. This benefits about 850,000 senior Singapore citizens.

- U-Save rebates provided to households over the next three tranches of disbursements this year will be doubled. Eligible households will receive up to $760 in U-Save rebates this year.

- Each child aged six and below will get a top-up of $400 to his or her Child Development Account. Older children will receive a $300 top-up to their Edusave or Post-Secondary Education Accounts.