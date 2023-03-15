5 Budget forum highlights: Over 95% of 2023 CDC vouchers claimed; Gov’t will continue support for businesses amid higher costs

SINGAPORE - The need to maintain economic competitiveness and support businesses amid rising costs was among the key topics addressed by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the Lianhe Zaobao Singapore Budget 2023 Business Forum, sponsored by UOB and held at Capitol Theatre.

Here are 5 highlights from the discussion:

1. Over 95 per cent of Singapore households have claimed CDC vouchers



More than 95 per cent - or about 1.18 million households - of Singaporean households have claimed the latest and third tranche of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, who was one of the panellists.

Under the scheme, meant to help Singaporeans cover expenses for daily essentials, every Singaporean household - about 1.3 million of them - received $300 worth of vouchers in January 2023.

These vouchers can be used at participating heartland merchants, hawkers and supermarkets. There are now 21,250 merchants on board, said Ms Low.

She added that in two and a half months, over $211 million worth of vouchers have been spent, with about $95 million spent at heartland shops and $117 million spent at supermarkets.

2. Government will do what it can to support businesses amid rising costs



Responding to a question by Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises, on help for businesses amid rising costs, Mr Wong said that the Government will do what it can to help reduce costs.

For example, the recently introduced eGuarantee@Gov service is meant to help businesses save costs on couriers or storage of paper guarantees.

But Mr Wong said he hoped businesses would understand that costs in Singapore will be higher than others in three areas - land, energy and manpower - as land is scarce, energy is imported and the labour market limited as population growth slows.

Businesses must put in effort to make relevant changes, such as continuing to transform their businesses, automate and reduce reliance on manpower and internationalise, and the Government will help them to do so, he added.

3. Businesses should partner each other to expand reach



The Government wants to encourage businesses to work together to expand overseas, rather than go at it alone, said Mr Wong.

Mr Wong noted that in Japan or Korea, many businesses work together when exploring overseas markets.

“Previously, people would say that Singapore businesses don’t like to work together. Of course, the Government cannot force businesses to work together, this is a business decision. But now we see changes as more are working together,” he said.

He added that the authorities will look into seeing how they can help business associations more, to encourage them to find new markets.