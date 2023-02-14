Budget 2023: Lessons from Covid-19 will help Singapore strengthen resilience against climate change

SINGAPORE - Singapore will draw on lessons from Covid-19 to strengthen its resilience against the larger existential threat of global warming and climate change, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

One key area is infrastructure, by designing buildings to serve both “peacetime and crisis functions”, given Singapore’s land scarcity, for instance.

“We have kept an eye on resilience throughout our nation-building journey. But we are entering a new era where disruptions will likely happen more frequently,” Mr Wong said.

“So we will have to consider additional redundancies and safety buffers that we can fall back on during a crisis.

“Having such buffers does not mean that we will not suffer damage when hit by a shock. But it will enhance our ability to absorb the shock, rebound from the crisis, and emerge stronger from it.”

While the Government will spend more on resilience, it must also be judicious in using public funds for effective and enduring improvements, he stressed.

One key strategy is to build organisational capabilities to respond quickly and effectively during crises.

During the pandemic, for instance, the outbreak in migrant worker dormitories was a major challenge, and the Government had to draw on resources from various agencies to address it, he pointed out.

Learning from this, the Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group was set up to monitor the situation in the dormitories and provide better care and support for migrant workers.

Existing spaces such as vacant schools were also converted at short notice to house recovering migrant workers, and hotels were used as quarantine facilities.

“All this reinforces the importance of having adaptable, multi-use facilities,” he said.

“We will therefore study how we can further enhance the resilience of our infrastructure, especially for new major projects like the Tuas Mega Port and Changi Airport Terminal 5.”

The Tuas Port is being built 5m above mean sea level, and with greener construction materials for the first two phases of the port were made from greener building materials.

The upcoming Changi Airport Terminal 5 will also be more pandemic-proof as well as greener and more energy efficient.