Budget 2023: Buyers’ stamp duties for property purchases to be raised from Feb 15

SINGAPORE - Buyer’s stamp duties (BSD) for higher-value residential and non-residential properties will be raised with effect from Feb 15, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech on Tuesday (Feb 14).

This is expected to generate an additional $500 million in revenue per year. But the actual amount will depend on the state of the property market, he said.

For residential properties, the portion of the value of the property in excess of $1.5 million and up to $3 million will be taxed at 5 per cent, while that in excess of $3 million will be taxed at 6 per cent. This is up from the current rate of 4 per cent.

The changes are expected to affect 15 per cent of all residential properties.

The additional conveyance duties (ACD) regime will also be adjusted accordingly, Mr Wong said.

For non-residential properties the portion of the value of the property in excess of $1 million and up to $1.5 million will be taxed at 4 per cent, while that in excess of $1.5 million will be taxed at 5 per cent. This is up from the current rate of 3 per cent. Mr Wong said these changes are expected to affect 60 per cent of non-residential properties - which are commercial or industrial properties.

Singapore currently taxes wealth in several ways, including property tax, stamp duties and the additional registration fee for motor vehicles.

BSD was last raised to 4 per cent from 3 per cent for all residential properties in 2018, though it was not changed for non-residential properties then.

Based on URA’s 2022 data, nearly 55 per cent of the total private residential transactions were priced at least $1.5 million, while 15.4 per cent were priced at least $3 million. About 39.2 per cent were valued between $1.5 million and less than $3 million, according to OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun.

About 50 per cent of transactions may be affected by the increased BSD, using last year’s data as an indication, she said. For new home sales, about 71.1 per cent of total transactions in 2022 were priced at least $1.5 million, while 46.8 per cent of resale deals hit that mark. “Therefore, using last year’s data as a proxy and with more than 50 per cent of this year’s new launches in the city fringe and prime districts, we may expect the changes to affect new sales more than the resale market,” Ms Sun said. Nevertheless, properties in the upper tier may not see a major impact as wealthy buyers are not likely to be deterred by the additional BSD, she said.

Moreover, properties priced at $3 million and above tend to have unique attributes and those above $10 million tend to be rare, which will continue to attract investor interest, Ms Sun said.