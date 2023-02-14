Budget 2023: CPF monthly salary ceiling to be raised to $8,000 by 2026

SINGAPORE - The Central Provident Fund (CPF) monthly salary ceiling will be raised in stages to $8,000 by 2026 so that it keeps pace with rising salaries and helps middle-income Singaporeans save more for their retirement.

The CPF monthly salary ceiling caps the quantum of ordinary wages that would attract CPF contributions, and is currently set at $6,000.

The increase was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2023 statement on Tuesday.

The change will take place progressively over four steps to allow employers and employees to adjust to the changes. From Sept 1, 2023, the monthly salary ceiling will increase to $6,300. From Jan 1, 2024, it will rise further to $6,800. By Jan 1, 2025, the ceiling will hit $7,400 and by Jan 1, 2026, it will reach $8,000.

Employees aged 55 and below contribute 20 per cent of their wages to their CPF while their employers contribute 17 per cent of these employees’ wages.