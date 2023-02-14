Budget 2023: Vehicle tax and COE revenue set to rise 4.6%

A newly announced increase in Additional Registration Fee for higher-end cars will also contribute to the rise. PHOTO: ST FILE
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
8 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Revenue from motor vehicle taxes and certificates of entitlement (COEs) is expected to rise by 4.6 per cent this year to $6.42 billion.

Of this, motor vehicle taxes will account for $2.54 billion (11.9 per cent higher than the revised financial year 2022 estimate) and COEs, $3.88 billion (up 0.4 per cent).

Meanwhile, excise duty for motor vehicles is expected to total $279.9 million, or 7.1 per cent higher.

This is likely to be on the back of first, a slightly bigger COE supply this year, offset by softer average premiums. And second, the market share of higher-end cars should continue to grow, offset by concessions given to cleaner energy vehicles such as electric cars.

A newly announced increase in Additional Registration Fee – the main car tax – for higher-end cars will also contribute to this.

According to Land Transport Authority figures, bigger and more powerful cars accounted for 50.5 per cent of 2022’s car population of 650,208. In 2012, they made up 44.6 per cent of 617,556 cars here.

This trend is likely to continue as practically all COEs in the Open category are used for bigger cars.

Motor vehicle taxes, COE premiums and excise duty for vehicles (but excluding attendant goods and services tax) make up 6.9 per cent of 2023’s estimated total operating revenue of $96.7 billion, which is 7.1 per cent higher than the revised FY2022 estimate of $90.28 billion.

The actual FY2021 revenue from vehicles, COEs and vehicular excise duty amounted to $5.78 billion or 7 per cent of the total operating revenue of $82.49 billion.

More On This Topic
Singapore to introduce 15% minimum effective tax rate for large MNEs in 2025
Singapore Budget 2023: Read more stories, views and analyses

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top