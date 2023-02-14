Budget 2023: $300m to help low-income families, more support for early education of needy children

SINGAPORE - The Community Care (ComCare) Endowment Fund will receive a top-up of $300 million to help low-income families cope with high inflation.

In his Budget speech on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the top-up will ensure that the key national social assistance scheme ComCare continues to stay funded.

ComCare broadly provides help for the elderly poor and those facing illnesses or retrenchment, as well as student care subsidies for children. The programme is partly funded by the ComCare Endowment Fund, first set up by the Government in 2005.

DPM Wong said additional support will also be given to low-income families to help them achieve stability, self-reliance and social mobility.

Specifically, social service officers will be the common touchpoints to deliver support schemes from different government programmes. More details will be announced during the debate on the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s budget plans.

“We know that the issues that lower-income individuals and families face are complex and multifaceted. We therefore need a family-centric approach to provide these families with holistic and comprehensive support, and help them make lasting changes in their lives,” DPM Wong said.

This integrated effort will build on a one-stop-shop programme dubbed ComLink, rolled out nationwide over the past year to serve 14,000 families with children living in rental housing.

Under ComLink, volunteer befrienders support the families by working closely with social service officers, who coordinate family interventions and access to social schemes.

Singapore is making progress as income inequality has been steadily declining following the roll-out of the Workfare Income Supplement, Progressive Wage Model and Silver Support Scheme.

But helping lower-wage workers get better income is just one part of the equation, DPM Wong said. “Beyond inequality, we must also sustain social mobility across generations.”

He noted that the first few years matter greatly in shaping a child’s potential life, and more must be done to close the early gaps in children’s lives.

Specifically, a programme called KidStart, which assists in the development of children from low-income families up to age six, will be expanded nationwide. The scale-up is expected to support 80 per cent of eligible children in lower-income families, starting with children born in 2023.

“There are early indications that children in the programme had better pre-school attendance than their peers of similar socio-economic backgrounds,” he said. “Parents and caregivers on the programme also said that they were better supported in their parenting journey.”

DPM Wong noted that the Government has made significant investments in the early childhood sector, with spending growing six times from $320 million in 2013 to about $1.9 billion in 2022.