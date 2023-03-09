ST-BT Budget Roundtable tackles jobs, housing and other hot-button issues

To ensure retrenched workers do not rush into the first job they find, regardless of its suitability and prospects, a re-employment support scheme is needed, said panellists at a wide-ranging roundtable discussion on Monday.

“They may want to do that because they have bills to pay, and they really need to get the finances in order, but frankly, from a system point of view, it may not be the most optimal outcome,” said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Yet, finding the best-fitting job, or training for a job with better prospects, takes time, during which there might be room for the Government to step in to provide some interim support, said Mr Wong, providing the latest signal that such a scheme is in the works.

