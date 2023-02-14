Budget 2023: $3k more in baby bonus, more financial support for children’s early years

SINGAPORE - Parents and couples who aspire to have children can expect to enjoy more financial benefits – from cash gifts to grants and reliefs – as well as more paternity leave, as the Government boosts support for families in the early years of raising children.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday announced in his Budget speech a slew of measures to strengthen support for Singaporeans on their parenthood journey, along with adjustments to existing tax relief schemes to support families with greater needs.

All these provisions will cost the Government an additional $240 million per birth cohort of children, he said. “I hope this will provide greater assurance to parents and parents-to-be as they think about starting and raising their families.”

1. Increased Baby Bonus Cash Gift

Married couples with Singaporean babies born on or after Tuesday will get $3,000 more in the form of the Baby Bonus cash gift.

This means that eligible first- and second-born children will receive $11,000, up from $8,000. And for the third child onwards, this will be increased from $10,000 to $13,000.

The funds will also be paid out over a longer period of time, until the child turns 6½ years old.

Currently, the Baby Bonus Cash Gift is disbursed in five instalments over the child’s first 18 months, to help defray child-raising costs during infancy.

Going forward, eligible parents can expect up to $9,000 in payouts in the first 18 months of a child’s life, and $400 every six months starting from when the child is two until 6½ years old.

“In this way, parents can receive continuous support all the way until their child enters primary school,” said Mr Wong.

2. More funds in Child Development Account (CDA)

Mr Wong said that the CDA First Step Grant will be increased by $2,000 for all children born from Tuesday.

The grant will go up from $3,000 to $5,000.

It is automatically credited into the CDA, which parents can use to directly offset pre-school and healthcare expenses.

The Government will also increase the co-matching cap for the CDA by $1,000 for couples’ first and second children.

Under the scheme, savings which parents deposit into the account are matched dollar for dollar by the Government up to a cap of $3,000 and $6,000 for first- and second-born children respectively.

This will go up to $4,000 and $7,000.