Budget 2023: Jobs-Skills Integrators to ensure training leads to good job prospects

Although more skills training is generally a good thing, it can be difficult for both workers and employers to identify high-quality courses which industries will find relevant.

That is why the Government will appoint Jobs-Skills Integrators, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament during his Budget statement on Tuesday.

These are institutions which ensure training will improve employment and earnings prospects by working with industry, training and job placement partners. Examples of existing institutions that may be well placed to be Jobs-Skills Integrators include trade associations and chambers, unions and training providers.

The move is among several measures that Mr Wong, who is also Minister for Finance, unveiled on Tuesday to help workers across the spectrum. These include more support for senior workers who wish to continue working, more help for lower-wage workers to achieve better career progression, and also assisting vulnerable groups of workers, such as former offenders, to get jobs.

On the move to better match training with industry needs, Mr Wong said: “Workers themselves may not know what training programmes to go for, or what competencies and skills they need to secure better jobs.”

Meanwhile, employers, especially small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs), may also be unfamiliar with the training landscape and struggle to fill vacancies despite a pool of suitable job seekers, he added.

The scheme will be piloted in the precision engineering, retail and wholesale trade sectors, where there are higher concentrations of mature workers and SMEs.

The work of a Jobs-Skills Integrator, Mr Wong said, includes engaging enterprises in the sector they oversee to understand the manpower and skills gaps.

“They will have to work with training providers to update existing training programmes, or develop new ones that will close the skills gap,” added Mr Wong.

The Jobs-Skills Integrators will also have to work closely with job placement agencies, secure the support of industry partners and unions, as well as identify individuals with the right aptitude and fit for training.

More details will come during the debate for the Ministry of Education’s budget in either end-February or early March.

Mr Wong also said the Government will continue to provide additional employment support for senior workers.

Current moves include raising the retirement and re-employment ages, providing wage support through the Senior Employment Credit, and supporting employers who offer part-time work.

The Senior Employment Credit, which was in place from January 2021 to December 2022, will be extended till 2025, said Mr Wong.