No slack in Singapore’s Budget, says DPM Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - There is no “slack” in Singapore’s Budget and in fact, without the tax moves announced in 2023 and 2022, Singapore would not be able to meet its spending needs, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday.

The minister was responding to assertions from some quarters during the Budget debate that the Government is taking too much and giving back too little.

In particular, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai had said that the Government had billions of “excess fiscal resources” each year. Because $72 billion had been spent to fight Covid-19, of which $40 billion came from past reserves, Mr Leong inferred that there was $32 billion of spare resources lying around.

“But that is mistaken,” said Mr Wong, saying that Singapore’s tight fiscal position is very much a reality over the medium term, and this is why the Government decided to proceed with the second step of the increase in goods and services tax (GST) from 8 per cent to 9 per cent in 2024 as planned.

“Deferring this will only store up more problems for the future and will leave us with less resources to take care of our growing number of seniors,” he added.

Explaining why there is no fiscal slack, he said that during the pandemic, projects were deferred, and many planned and budgeted activities could not be carried out. Hence the Government reallocated these resources towards the more urgent task of fighting Covid-19.

Now that Singapore is in Dorscon Green, these funds have to be channelled back to what they were originally meant for, he added.

Mr Leong had also pointed to the injection of $24 billion into endowment and trust funds in the 2022 and 2023 financial years as more proof that there was “slack” in the Budget.

Again, this is not accurate, said Mr Wong. All spending in the Budget, be it direct expenses or top-ups to funds, are resources set aside to meet real needs – be it to strengthen safety nets, improve productivity or build up critical infrastructure.

He added that funds are set up to meet specific funding commitments that are needed today and are stretched out over multiple years.

For example, the GST Voucher Fund and Progressive Wage Credit Scheme fund require top-ups when the parameters of the underlying schemes are enhanced, as was done in 2022 and in 2023’s Budget. The monies in these funds are already being drawn down today and not just in the future.

The broader trend

He urged the House to assess Singapore’s fiscal position not by considering the year-to-year changes but the broader medium-term trend.

In this regard, government spending is expected to reach 20 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, up from the current 18 per cent, he said.

In fact, over the past decade, government spending had risen by about 3 percentage points of GDP from around 15 per cent to 18 per cent today. So to keep it at 20 per cent of GDP by the end of the decade already requires some moderation in spending increase compared with past trends, he added.

He said this would not be easy to do, and the projections have not yet taken into account additional spending that may arise from new policy initiatives.

Mr Wong also rebutted Mr Leong’s suggestion that the Government had not been prudent in its spending, because expenditure has exceeded $100 billion compared with the pre-Covid-19 levels of about $85 billion.