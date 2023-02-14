Budget 2023: Tax for higher-end cars to rise again; ARF to go up from 220% to 320%

SINGAPORE - Buyers of high-end cars will have to stomach another round of tax increase, with the costliest cars attracting a tax of more than three times their open market value (OMV).

Announcing this in his Budget 2023 speech, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said cars with an OMV (the approximate cost of a car before taxes) higher than $80,000 will incur an additional registration fee (ARF or the main car tax) of 320 per cent.

This is up from 220 per cent, which was announced in a similar tax increase for costlier cars last year. That was preceded by an ARF hike announced in 2013.

Other cars with an OMV in excess of $40,000 will be levied an ARF of 190 per cent for the first $20,000 which exceeds $40,000; and 250 per cent for the next $20,000. Previously, the first $30,000 in OMV over $40,000 attracted 180 per cent of ARF, capped at 220 per cent of OMV above $80,000.

The changes will take effect from the next round of certificate of entitlement (COE) bidding, which closes on Feb 22.

Mr Wong noted that there was room to inject more progressivity into car taxes, to “better differentiate between the higher-end cars” from mass market cars, and also to “tax luxury cars at a higher rate”.

He said these changes are expected to affect the top one-third of cars, and will generate about $200 million in additional revenue per year.

“Buyers of cars with an OMV of $40,000 or less will be unaffected,” he added.