S’pore’s Q1 hiring outlook dims, but firms are prepared to pay more to attract workers: Survey

SINGAPORE – Concerns about an economic slowdown have slightly tempered hiring optimism among employers in Singapore, though they are still prepared to pay more to attract and retain enough staff to gear up growth efforts.

Most workers can expect salary increments of 3 per cent to less than 5 per cent, and about nine in 10 employers plan to award bonuses of one month or more to their employees, a survey of more than 500 companies found.

The employers reported a net employment outlook of 33 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, a decline for the second straight quarter after a record high of 40 per cent in the third quarter of 2022.

The net employment outlook is a measure of hiring optimism, defined as the percentage of companies surveyed that intend to take on new staff minus the percentage that intend to downsize.

According to survey results released on Thursday, the net employment outlook is down 3 percentage points from the previous quarter, but up 19 percentage points from the first quarter of 2022.

The survey by recruitment company ManpowerGroup was conducted in October 2022 and also polled 40 other markets.

Singapore employers from nine sectors polled in the quarterly survey reported a net positive outlook, with those in finance and real estate, energy and utilities, and consumer goods and services driving the hiring demand, posting net positive outlook figures of between 39 per cent and 57 per cent.

A hiring boom is anticipated in finance and real estate, which posted the strongest outlook – 57 per cent – among all sectors polled in Singapore, said ManpowerGroup, adding that this figure is the strongest globally for the sector.