Budget debate: A tale of two Singapores, or a continuum of support?

Amid the interminable stream of 27 MPs who spoke on the Budget on Wednesday, some turns of phrase stuck in my mind.

The first, “two Singapores”, came from Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, when he warned of the potential disconnect between a Singapore that is connected to the world as a hub economy; and another where most Singaporeans live and “where there are perceptions of slowing social mobility, connected to the reality of high housing prices”.

The second, on pain, came from Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir).

I recalled the metaphors of analgesics and anaesthetics that swirled around his fiery exchange with Workers’ Party MPs Leon Perera and Jamus Lim in November 2022, when the three men debated the GST hike.

On Wednesday, Mr Sitoh said that while the Government is committed to relieving citizens’ pain, the aim of the opposition is to convince Singaporeans that the glass is getting emptier and the pain points they face, intractable.

“They want you to change your doctor, but we have to ask ourselves, ‘Will this so-called new doctor have better solutions and cures, or worse?’” he asked.

Political sparring aside, the substantive issues raised on Wednesday covered virtually every life stage.

A few themes – seniors and retirement adequacy, business costs, housing, parenthood, education and training – received ample airing.

On retirement adequacy, Mr Singh asked if the Government had considered allocating more to the Central Provident Fund Special Account which earns more interest and, in his view, would serve Singaporeans’ retirement needs better.

Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC) asked about support for elderly residents who are asset-rich but cash-poor.

Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) asked if the Government would consider allowing earlier drawdown of retirement funds for certain purposes, such as defraying medical bills for pre-existing medical conditions.

Mr Henry Kwek (Kebun Baru) urged a change in insurance regulations so that seniors can withdraw a portion of their life insurance for aged care.

Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC) sought better eldercare support, often a huge strain on families’ expenses; and spoke up for better quality of seniors’ jobs, not just employment numbers.