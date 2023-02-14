Budget 2023: Low-income gig workers to get more support when higher CPF contribution rates kick in

SINGAPORE - Private-hire car drivers, freelance delivery workers and cabbies who earn $2,500 or less a month will get some relief when a move to raise their Central Provident Fund contribution rates kicks in.

For the first four years after the higher CPF rates are implemented, this group of low-income platform workers will get additional support to cushion the impact on their take-home pay, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2023 speech on Tuesday.

More details about this transition support scheme will be shared when the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) spending plans are debated, Mr Wong added.

The Ministry of Finance said the additional support will offset a part of a platform worker’s share of the planned year-on-year increase in CPF contribution rates, which is expected to start from the latter half of 2024 at the earliest.

Singaporean platform workers who earn a total of $2,500 or less a month from platform work and other employment sources will be eligible for the support scheme if they are required to contribute at the higher CPF rates, or if they opt in.

Platform workers, like other self-employed people, are currently required to contribute up to 10.5 per cent of their net trade income to their CPF MediSave accounts.

But they, and the platform companies that give them work, are not obliged to contribute to their CPF Ordinary accounts or Special accounts, which are typically used for housing and retirement.

In November last year, an advisory committee set up by MOM proposed that CPF contribution rates for platform workers be aligned with those of regular employees and employers – which are 20 per cent and 17 per cent respectively for workers aged 55 and below.

The Government accepted this recommendation and 11 others that cover areas like work injury compensation, and is working on implementing them.

MOM has said changes to the CPF contribution rate for platform workers will take place over a five-year period.

The contribution rate will increase from a lower base by 2.5 to 3.5 percentage points per year until it reaches parity with other sectors, barring any major economic events.

The higher CPF payments will be compulsory only for those who are below 30 years old when the changes kick in. Everyone else can choose to opt in or not.

MOM has also said that the CPF contribution rates will apply to a platform worker’s total earnings, after expenses are deducted.