Tightening gun control in Thailand requires dealing with entrenched interests

BANGKOK - Talk about gun control flares up with every mass shooting in Thailand – then fades away. Officials muddy the waters by lumping the discussion with issues such as mental health, drug abuse and – in the case of Tuesday’s tragedy in Bangkok – Internet use.

While the full circumstances of the shooting have yet to emerge, this much is clear: A 14-year-old Thai boy walked into the crowded Siam Paragon shopping mall with a gun that was designed to fire blanks but was modified for live ammunition, leaving two people dead and five others wounded.

In a press conference on Wednesday, government officials vowed to tighten security measures and review gun laws. They stressed that this was an isolated incident.

But the facts are more uncomfortable. Tuesday’s shooting came almost one year after a former policeman went on a knife and gun rampage in north-eastern Nong Bua Lamphu province, killing 36 people, including 22 children.

In 2020, a soldier armed with an assault rifle in north-eastern Nakhon Ratchasima killed 29 people and wounded more than 50 others over a 17-hour period – much of it while being holed up inside a shopping mall.

Civilians in Thailand held more than 7.2 million guns in 2021, according to estimates by gunpolicy.org, a gun control portal hosted by the University of Sydney School of Public Health. Of these, 1.2 million were unregistered and illicit. In 2019, a total of 1,292 people were killed by gun violence.

The ubiquity of firearms – real or replica – means that the public is more likely to cheer on a gold shop owner who pulls out a gun and wounds an armed robber rather than ask serious questions about the state of security in the country.

In 2022, gun enthusiast Phisit Raphitphan shot one of the four men who were attempting to hold up his shop in Tak province. After the incident, another gold shop owner in the southern province of Songkhla posted online a picture of herself holding a shotgun in her shop. The photograph went viral and inspired copycats.

All this can mean only one thing: It will take political will to address the costs of Thailand’s gun culture head-on.

In March 2023, Thailand’s outgoing Cabinet approved a Bill tightening gun laws while giving a 180-day amnesty to people willing to surrender their unregistered firearms. Nothing came of it, because Parliament was dissolved just days later to call for fresh elections.

The government headed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is now dangling a much shorter 30-day gun amnesty, which is being overseen by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

But experts say a more holistic approach is needed.

Dr Boonwara Sumano, a senior research fellow at the Thailand Development Research Institute, argues that the government would be better off amending existing gun control laws – which she calls too “relaxed” – than introducing new ones to make up for shortfalls.