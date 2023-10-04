Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shooting: Chinese killed in attack was hiding in restroom with family, says niece

One of the two fatally shot in Siam Paragon on Tuesday was hiding in a women’s restroom with family members during the incident, said her niece.

The Chinese national has been identified as Ms Zhao Jinnan, 34.

The niece, identified on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo as 16-year-old Chloe Wan, said late on Tuesday that she and some of her family members were in the toilet on the second floor when the shooting broke out.

When they saw the shooter at the entrance of the restroom, they hid in the cubicles, she said. Her aunt and two unidentified women had collapsed outside the cubicles.

The two women were killed by the shooter using a modified handgun, national police chief Torsak Sukvimol said on Wednesday. Apart from Ms Zhao, the other victim was a Myanmar citizen working at the mall.

“I don’t know how she (the aunt) got hurt. When I saw her, she was already unconscious... I could only see her bleeding from her mouth,” Chloe told China’s Upstream News.

Chloe said on Weibo that Chinese embassy staff have visited her family at their hotel. She said her aunt had three daughters, including five-year-old twins, who were in Thailand with her.

The twins had yet to be told of their mother’s death, Chloe said in her post.

Chloe, who lives in Beijing, shared photos of one of the girls wearing blood-stained clothes and carrying a bloodied white backpack.

During the chaos on Tuesday evening, a Thai woman said she sheltered one of the daughters as some shoppers took refuge in retail units in the sprawling nine-storey complex. Hundreds of others in the mall fled outside into heavy rain.

In an emotional social media post, the woman said she stayed with the girl while her mother received medical attention, assuring her she would be reunited with her mother soon.

Unfortunately, the mother was later confirmed dead at the scene. The Thai woman described Tuesday as “the most sorrowful day of her life”.

China’s embassy in Thailand said on Tuesday night that a Chinese national was killed in the attack, while another was injured.