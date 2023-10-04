Singapore saddened by loss of innocent lives in Bangkok shooting

SINGAPORE – Singapore on Wednesday expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in a shooting at a popular shopping mall in Bangkok.

“Singapore is saddened by the shooting incident at Siam Paragon mall… which has resulted in the loss of innocent lives and multiple injuries,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

A 14-year-old with a gun opened fire at Siam Paragon mall in downtown Bangkok on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring five.

National Police chief Torsak Sukvimol said the two who died were a Chinese tourist and a Myanmar national.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the MFA said.

The ministry said it has been in touch with the authorities in Thailand to ascertain whether any Singaporeans travelling to Thailand were “injured or directly affected by the shooting incident”.

The Singapore Embassy in Bangkok, meanwhile, has reached out to Singaporeans in Thailand who are e-registered with the MFA to give them updates.

The MFA strongly urged Singaporeans travelling to Thailand to e-register with it.

The ministry said Singaporeans in Bangkok who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Bangkok

129 South Sathorn Road, Bangkok 10120

Duty phone: +66-81-844-3580

E-mail: singemb_bkk@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg