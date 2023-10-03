Hundreds flee as gunshots heard at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok; at least 3 dead

BANGKOK – At least three people were killed, as hundreds of shoppers fled Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok on Tuesday as gunshots were heard ringing near high-end retail stores.
Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau said a 14-year-old male had been apprehended after police caught up with him at the third floor of Siam Kempinski Hotel.
Footage from a security camera shows a man, reportedly the shooter, kneeling with his hands on his head, as three officers close in on him. One officer then tackles him to the floor.
Other images of the supposed gunman show a man wearing camouflage trousers, brown cap, a black jacket and military-style shoes. In one photo, he seems to be holding a handgun.
Videos and photos posted on social media show people rushing to the exits as an “active shooter” was reported to be prowling Siam Paragon mall.
Emergency services said at least three people were killed and three were injured in the incident.
Television station Thai PBS reported five people wounded.
One image posted on X show first responders treating a mall security guard who was reportedly shot in the back.
Initial reports said the gunshots were first heard coming from a toilet on the ground floor.
Shoppers who could not get to the exits took shelter inside stores at the mall.
A video posted on X shows men, women and children hurriedly making their way out of a grocery shop.
“We were eating ice cream when suddenly many people came running and looked scared. I heard someone say that there seems to be (gunshots),” X user Shirley (@xiaxia00701) said in her post.
A train station was closed, and the public was advised to stay away from the mall.
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he has been informed of the incident, and that he has ordered National Police Chief Torsak Sukwimon to give him regular updates.
Gun violence is common in Thailand.
An ex-police officer killed 22 children in a nursery in 2022 during a gun-and-knife attack, while in 2020 a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.