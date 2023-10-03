Hundreds flee as gunshots heard at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok; at least 3 dead

BANGKOK – At least three people were killed, as hundreds of shoppers fled Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok on Tuesday as gunshots were heard ringing near high-end retail stores.

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau said a 14-year-old male had been apprehended after police caught up with him at the third floor of Siam Kempinski Hotel.

Footage from a security camera shows a man, reportedly the shooter, kneeling with his hands on his head, as three officers close in on him. One officer then tackles him to the floor.