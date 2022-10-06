Ex-cop kills at least 38, including 22 children, in Thailand daycare mass shooting

BANGKOK - A former police officer armed with a gun and a knife attacked a childcare centre, leaving at least 38 dead on Thursday.

The gunman, identified as Panya Kamrab, 34, later shot his wife and child at home, before turning the gun on himself, said Thai police.

Police said Panya shot and stabbed teachers and children at the centre in the town of Uthai Sawan, 500km north-east of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

He also fired randomly at passers-by and rammed his truck into vehicles as he fled the scene.

According to the authorities, there were at least 22 children among the fatalities, some as young as two. At least 10 people were wounded, some severely.