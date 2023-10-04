Shops in Siam Paragon reopen, but shoppers stay away a day after shooting rampage

BANGKOK - Barely 24 hours after a shooting that killed two foreigners, Siam Paragon shopping centre opened its doors at 10am on Wednesday.

A must-visit shopping destination for locals and tourists visiting the Thai capital, the luxury complex, which usually sees milling crowds throughout the day, was relatively empty.

“I’m sure people will stay away from the mall for at least the next few days,” said spectacle shop employee Ratchanee Boonkusol, 47.

With Tuesday evening’s shooting, which also injured five people, still fresh on everyone’s minds, employees could be seen gathered in small groups in the mall, or in the toilets speaking in hushed tones.

One cashier, who declined to give her personal details, said: “I don’t want to discuss it, I’m still shocked.” She had hidden in her booth when the shooting suspect, a 14-year-old boy, made his way around the atrium on the second floor.