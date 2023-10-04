Thailand vows safety for tourists after Siam Paragon mall shooting kills 2

BANGKOK – Thailand will take steps to enhance the safety of foreign tourists, officials said on Wednesday, a day after a shooting took place at a mall in Bangkok.

Tourism Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol stressed the shooting at Siam Paragon mall in the capital city was “an isolated incident”.

However, law enforcement agencies will tighten weapons screening at shopping malls and other tourist spots, she said.

On Tuesday, a teenager shot dead two people inside Siam Paragon, a popular shopping centre in the Thai capital.

The victims were a 34-year-old Chinese national and a Myanmar citizen working at the mall.

Five people were also injured, including another Chinese citizen.

The shooter was nabbed by the police.

He was previously treated for mental illness and had skipped taking medication, according to police chief Torsak Sukvimol.

The shooting casts a shadow on Thailand’s expectations for a surge in foreign tourist arrivals under a visa-free programme for visitors from China and Kazakhstan.

The South-east Asian nation, popular for its beaches, Buddhist temples and national parks, is forecast to receive up to 30 million holidaymakers this year, more than double the tally in 2022.

Thailand is counting on tourists to power an economic recovery this year as it grapples with headwinds from a decline in exports and higher interest rates.

Chinese tourists were the largest group of visitors to the country before the pandemic, accounting for about 28 per cent of the record 40 million foreign arrivals in 2019.