Thailand vows safety for tourists after Siam Paragon mall shooting kills 2

BANGKOK – Thailand will take steps to enhance the safety of foreign tourists, officials said on Wednesday, a day after a shooting took place at a mall in Bangkok.
Tourism Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol stressed the shooting at Siam Paragon mall in the capital city was “an isolated incident”.
However, law enforcement agencies will tighten weapons screening at shopping malls and other tourist spots, she said.
On Tuesday, a teenager shot dead two people inside Siam Paragon, a popular shopping centre in the Thai capital.
The victims were a 34-year-old Chinese national and a Myanmar citizen working at the mall.
Five people were also injured, including another Chinese citizen.
The shooter was nabbed by the police.
He was previously treated for mental illness and had skipped taking medication, according to police chief Torsak Sukvimol.
The shooting casts a shadow on Thailand’s expectations for a surge in foreign tourist arrivals under a visa-free programme for visitors from China and Kazakhstan.
The South-east Asian nation, popular for its beaches, Buddhist temples and national parks, is forecast to receive up to 30 million holidaymakers this year, more than double the tally in 2022.
Thailand is counting on tourists to power an economic recovery this year as it grapples with headwinds from a decline in exports and higher interest rates.
Chinese tourists were the largest group of visitors to the country before the pandemic, accounting for about 28 per cent of the record 40 million foreign arrivals in 2019.
Watching fallout
The fallout from the shooting on tourism needs to be watched, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Wednesday.
He added that the industry had recovered to 60-70 per cent of its pre-Covid levels.
“The shooting will hurt confidence of tourists and sentiment,” said Mr Burin Adulwattana, chief economist at Bangkok-based Kasikorn Research Center. It also “increases downside risk to Thailand’s fragile economic recovery. The government will need to try its best to restore confidence”.
Shares of hotel, shopping mall operators and airlines fell in Bangkok trading, dragging the SET Tourism & Leisure Index to a one-year low.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand and other agencies will also step up their communications strategy to ease concerns among travellers and improve Thailand’s image as a safe tourism destination, officials said at a briefing on Wednesday.
Mass shootings are not very common in Thailand.
However, a former cop used an automatic weapon to fire at a daycare centre in north-eastern Thailand in 2022, killing 36 people, mostly pre-schoolers.
Since then, the government has ordered a crackdown on unlicensed gun owners and compulsory registration of all firearms. BLOOMBERG