India’s many battles against climate change

Adapting to reality

But India, given its high exposure to climate risks, cannot afford to wait for others to act, especially when the world’s emissions continue to go up. The costs of damage in India due to climate inaction may total US$35 trillion (S$47.7 trillion) by 2070, according to a Deloitte Economics Institute report in 2021. It is here that adaptation becomes critical, as it will save lives and livelihoods in the short to medium term and build long-term resilience to impacts of climate change.

While India has done well to build early warning systems and evacuate people from harm’s way when cyclones strike, efforts in other sectors, such as building climate-resilient agriculture or designing urban infrastructure to absorb climate shocks, have lagged behind.

Dr Chandni Singh, a lead author for the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and a senior researcher at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements, Bengaluru, said India has also overlooked how its underlying socio-economic vulnerabilities can worsen a person’s experience of climate shocks. These include poor access to healthcare, electricity, education and other basic services.

This is especially true of poor and unskilled economic migrants in Indian cities who take up jobs in the informal economy without any social security benefits. They lack the safety net of their family or relatives back home as well as government support such as free and subsidised rations that are linked to identity documents mostly registered to their home addresses.

“Good adaptation is built on the bedrock of good development,” Dr Singh told ST, calling for measures that empower people to decide for themselves. “If some people want to stay back in their villages, livelihoods should be made resilient there and enough economic opportunities provided. And if some people do want to move to cities, they should be enabled to move in a way that’s safe, that’s resilient.”

Ensuring a just transition – especially for the estimated five million whose jobs depend on the coal sector – is another challenge, as is the need to create a model of development that relies on judicious and equitable access to energy.

But, Climate Action Network’s Mr Singh noted, “India has been blindly following the same growth model from the West, which caused the problem in the first place”.

Combating climate change in Asia

In 2015, at the Paris Climate Conference, 196 nations agreed to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to limit the rise in global average temperature to well below 2 deg C compared with pre-industrial levels. They also agreed to pursue efforts to further limit temperature increase to 1.5 deg C.

To do so, signatories to the Paris Agreement agreed to make nationally determined contributions (NDCs) – that is, their self-defined national climate pledges – to reduce emissions and strengthen these efforts with each successive NDC that is communicated every five years, starting in 2015-16.

But global efforts remain insufficient to reach the agreement targets. A 2022 United Nations Climate Change report showed that the combined climate pledges under the Paris Agreement could put the world on track for around 2.5 deg C of warming by the end of the century.

Here’s a look at the key NDCs of some Asia-Pacific nations, most of which are their second, enhanced pledges. The Philippines is the exception, as the country made its first NDC in 2021.

Australia

Pledged in 2022 to reduce GHG emissions to 43 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and achieve net- zero emissions by 2050.

Bangladesh

Committed in 2021 to reduce GHG emissions to 6.73 per cent below business-as-usual (BAU) level by 2030 unconditionally, and 15.12 per cent below BAU by 2030, conditional upon international support.

China

Made new commitments in 2021 to peak its CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060; to lower CO2 emissions per unit of gross domestic product by more than 65 per cent below the 2005 level and to increase non-fossil fuel share in primary energy consumption to around 25 per cent by 2030.

India

Pledged in 2022 to increase emissions intensity reduction target to 45 per cent by 2030 (from 2005 level), and aimed to achieve about 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030. Announced net-zero goal by 2070.

Indonesia

Committed in 2022 to higher GHG reduction targets of 31.89 per cent (unconditional) and 43.2 per cent (conditional).

Japan

Made new pledges in 2021 to reduce GHG emissions by 46 per cent in financial year 2030 from the financial year 2013 level, and set a goal of achieving net-zero by 2050. Will continue “strenuous efforts” to halve emissions.

Malaysia

Made new commitments in 2021 increase its unconditional emissions reduction target to 45 per cent compared with 2005 levels, from the 35 per cent target made in 2016.

Maldives

Made new plans in 2020 to unconditionally reduce its emissions by 26 per cent by 2030, to achieve net-zero by 2030, conditional on international assistance.

Singapore

Made new pledges in 2022 to cut its emissions to around 60 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 2030 after peaking its emissions earlier than the 2015 target of “around 2030”. It also aimed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Thailand

Its 2022 pledges increased its unconditional target to 30 per cent by 2030 compared with the BAU scenario, and conditional target to 40 per cent, from its 2015 targets of 20 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. Confirmed long-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero GHG emissions by 2065.

The Philippines

Committed in 2021 to a projected GHG emissions reduction and avoidance of 75 per cent, of which 2.71 per cent is unconditional, for the period from 2020 to 2030.

Vietnam

Made new pledges in 2022 that increase its unconditional commitment to reduce GHG emissions to 15.8 per cent below BAU by 2030 and conditional target to 43.5 per cent, up from its 2015 targets of 8 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

Sources: UNFCCC, UNOSD, UNDP