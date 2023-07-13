Death toll rises to 66 in India's monsoon mayhem

NEW DELHI - Days of relentless monsoon rains have killed at least 66 people in India, government officials said on Wednesday, with dozens of foreign tourists stranded in the Himalayas after floods severed road connections.

Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India’s treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

States near Delhi have received record rainfall so far this monsoon season that started on June 1, with Punjab and Himachal Pradesh recording 100 per cent and 70 per cent more rainfall than average respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Torrential downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and torn down bridges in Himachal Pradesh, the worst affected state.

At least 33 people have lost their lives in the state – popular for its picturesque Himalayan hill stations – since Saturday, said Onkar Sharma, head of the state disaster agency.

Rescue teams were mobilised to assist 40 foreign travellers – including 14 Russians and 12 Malaysians – stranded at tourist destinations alongside several hundred Indian nationals, state police chief Satwant Atwal told AFP.

“Due to heavy snowfall and bad weather, it has become very difficult to evacuate them,” Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday via Twitter. “We are exploring all possible options.”

At least 12 people were killed in neighbouring Uttarakhand state, including nine on Tuesday when debris fell on their vehicles on a national highway, officials said.

A popular pilgrimage to the state’s Kedarnath temple, home to a revered shrine of the Hindu deity Shiva, was suspended due to heavy rains.

‘Huge loss of life’

“In view of continuous rains in all the areas of the state, I request the people and pilgrims avoid making unnecessary journeys,” Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote on Twitter.

Incessant rain had caused significant damage across Punjab state, with at least 10 killed in flash floods.

“There is a huge loss of life and property, the loss is being assessed,” state revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa told reporters on Tuesday.