Death toll rises to 66 in India's monsoon mayhem

NEW DELHI - Days of relentless monsoon rains have killed at least 66 people in India, government officials said on Wednesday, with dozens of foreign tourists stranded in the Himalayas after floods severed road connections.
Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India’s treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.
States near Delhi have received record rainfall so far this monsoon season that started on June 1, with Punjab and Himachal Pradesh recording 100 per cent and 70 per cent more rainfall than average respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Torrential downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and torn down bridges in Himachal Pradesh, the worst affected state.
At least 33 people have lost their lives in the state – popular for its picturesque Himalayan hill stations – since Saturday, said Onkar Sharma, head of the state disaster agency.
Rescue teams were mobilised to assist 40 foreign travellers – including 14 Russians and 12 Malaysians – stranded at tourist destinations alongside several hundred Indian nationals, state police chief Satwant Atwal told AFP.
“Due to heavy snowfall and bad weather, it has become very difficult to evacuate them,” Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday via Twitter. “We are exploring all possible options.”
At least 12 people were killed in neighbouring Uttarakhand state, including nine on Tuesday when debris fell on their vehicles on a national highway, officials said.
A popular pilgrimage to the state’s Kedarnath temple, home to a revered shrine of the Hindu deity Shiva, was suspended due to heavy rains.
‘Huge loss of life’
“In view of continuous rains in all the areas of the state, I request the people and pilgrims avoid making unnecessary journeys,” Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote on Twitter.
Incessant rain had caused significant damage across Punjab state, with at least 10 killed in flash floods.
“There is a huge loss of life and property, the loss is being assessed,” state revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa told reporters on Tuesday.
At least 11 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, according to state officials.
The capital, New Delhi, on Wednesday began evacuating hundreds of residents over the risk of flooding as water levels rose in a river that runs through the city, its chief minister said.
The Yamuna River has already risen above the “danger mark” and submerged a few adjoining areas in the capital of 20 million people, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that the water levels had surged to a 45-year high.
On Wednesday, people living in makeshift houses next to the river put their belongings on bikes and tractors and moved to some of the 2,500 relief camps set up in the city.
“The water level is continuing to rise and there is a flood-like situation at present... it is likely to rise further,” Mr Kejriwal told reporters as he asked those living near the river to evacuate their homes.
People living on the Yamuna’s banks waded along flooded pathways, with pets on their shoulders and pots and pans in their hands, and climbed a ladder to reach the top of a bridge as water levels swelled.
Delhi too has recorded 112 per cent above-average rainfall so far, according to the IMD. Barriers have been set up in the residential Civil Lines area, where some cabinet ministers, including Mr Kejriwal live, to prevent surging river waters from inundating the streets, a city government statement said.
The monsoon brings South Asia around 80 per cent of its annual rainfall and is vital both for agriculture and the livelihoods of millions of farmers.
But it brings destruction every year in the form of landslides and floods. Melting glaciers add to the volume of water while unregulated construction in flood-prone areas exacerbates the damage.
The rainfall is hard to forecast and varies considerably, but scientists say climate change is making the monsoon stronger and more erratic. AFP, REUTERS