India’s June heatwave deaths are a harbinger of worse to come

UTTAR PRADESH – At a cremation ground on the banks of the Ganges river in Ballia, a district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, head priest Pappu Pandey said he has never experienced anything like the last few weeks.

One of his jobs is to keep a count of bodies. As a vicious combination of extreme heat and punishing pre-monsoon humidity blanketed the region, the ground became choked with pyres.

He said deaths doubled to nearly 50 a day at the peak of the heatwave in mid-June – numbers he has not seen in 20 years at the site outside the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was like a divine curse,” he said, describing the deadly spell of heat.

June’s sweltering weather, where the mercury soared as high as 46 deg C, is likely just a foretaste of what is to come.

Scientists estimate climate change has made extreme heat 30 times more likely in India, while the World Bank has flagged India as likely to be one of the first places in the world where heatwaves breach the human survivability threshold.

The many anecdotal reports of a spike in deaths among the most vulnerable in society have heightened concerns about both central and local government preparations.

Besides the human cost, failure to truly tackle the challenges of new-look summer heat comes with a risk to India’s powerhouse economy.

McKinsey Global Institute estimates that the lost labour from work in areas exposed to extreme heat, such as construction and agriculture, could put up to 4.5 per cent of India’s gross domestic product at risk by 2030.

“I have never seen such kind of heat in my entire lifetime,” said Mr C. P. Thakur, 91, a physician and former health minister of the country. “It is worrying that so many people have died.”

Just how many people have died because of the extreme heat is controversial.

Add up estimates from local non-profit groups and medical officials not authorised to talk to the media, and you quickly get into the hundreds.

Ask government representatives, and the numbers dwindle to just a handful.