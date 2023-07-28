An overheating planet requires extreme climate solutions

NEW YORK - First came the hottest June in recorded history. Now it’s the hottest-ever July. This year is already highly likely to replace 2016 atop the heat ranking. Scientists suspect the last several years have been warmer than any point in more than 125,000 years.

This acceleration of heat is the result of burning enough fossil fuel to raise global average temperatures about 1.2 deg C since the Industrial Revolution. And we’re not yet halfway to Peak Heat.

According to the current projections from researchers at Climate Action Tracker, all the existing emissions-cutting policies by governments around the world would result in the global average temperature increasing about 2.7 deg C by 2100. A separate team at the United Nations compiled an end-of-century estimate of 2.8 deg C.

The problem is clear: Existing weather is visibly outrunning our combined efforts to stem global warming. Humans are losing the race against heat.

“Climate policy is not keeping pace with the acceleration of climate change,” says Ms Ann Mettler, vice-president for Europe at Breakthrough Energy, a consortium of non-profits and venture capital funds backed by American business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Shifting to clean energy, she says, “whatever that cost, would pale in comparison to what these extreme weather events cost”.

Projecting a future of temperatures is inherently imprecise because modern humans have never experienced such extremes. The expected outcomes of a 2.7 deg C and 2.8 deg C world can be hard to distinguish from one at 3 deg C, a level of warming that scientists have spent decades studying. But what’s clear is that running faster only gets harder and more expensive as the impacts of further heating mount.

As many as 50 million people could regularly see temperatures that human bodies aren’t equipped to survive if the world warms by 3 deg C, according to a 2018 study in Lancet Planetary Health.

New York City might experience three once-in-a-century flooding events every year. Up to 52 times more people would face dangerous heat in African cities such as Algiers, where temperatures topped 46 deg C this week. The wildfire area burned globally would double as the Amazon rainforest transforms into grassland.

Research also shows that the distribution of misery would be extremely unequal. The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates that 40 per cent of people in rich countries will be inoculated against impacts happening at 3 deg C of warming that people in poorer countries will be experiencing after an increase of just 1.5 deg C. Rising causes of death would include not just heat itself but exposure to ground-level ozone, malaria, dengue, and West Nile virus.

For the researchers involved in tracking today’s heat milestones, this summer has been strange.

“Shocking but not really surprising,” is how Dr Gavin Schmidt, director of Nasa’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, describes the experience of observing Phoenix pass 43 deg C for at least 27 days straight this month.

It’s the same with “breaking records in China or Rome,” he says of 52 deg C in Xinjiang and 42 deg C in the Italian capital. “Even the things that are unprecedented are not surprising.” Climate models like those run by Nasa saw it coming.

Of course, humans exert control over planet-warming pollution and can change these models’ trajectories. Bloomberg Green spoke to scientists, researchers and analysts who are pushing the outer limits of our ability to eliminate emissions. Here’s what they believe can be done to accelerate the most powerful solutions to better match the new speed of heat.