What on earth is going on with the planet?

SINGAPORE - Climate records have been tumbling at an alarming rate in recent weeks, and that is making people worried. Has climate change kicked up a gear – is the planet going to boil?

From the hottest week on record, the hottest June on record, the highest average sea surface temperature, to the lowest Antarctic sea ice extent for June and now floods smashing parts of Japan, India and the United States.

What is going on?

The Straits Times asks climate scientists for their take.

Are we on a runaway train?

The United Nations secretary-general, Mr Antonio Guterres, said “climate change is out of control” after data showed the first week of July was the hottest week on record.

Is he right?

Associate professor of urban climate at Singapore Management University Winston Chow said: “I don’t think it’s out of control – yet. We can control and reduce future risks of heat and from other climate impacts if greenhouse gas emissions are reduced globally and action is taken to adapt to these impacts, especially in vulnerable areas.”

But, as at right now, we are on a very unsafe trajectory.

Melbourne University professor of environment, climate and global health Kathryn Bowen said: “Without urgent and accelerated action, we will experience continual record-breaking events, whether these are heat records, drought records or accelerated sea ice loss.”

Is what we’re experiencing unexpected?

Climate scientists say no.

“It’s not surprising that we are seeing records break,” said Professor Mark Howden, director of the Institute for Climate, Energy & Disaster Solutions at The Australian National University in Canberra. “The thing that is surprising is that some of these things are happening faster and harder than we anticipated from a scientific point of view.”

He added: “The underlying drivers for change have not abated. So that’s our high levels of greenhouse gas emissions. And while that remains the case, we are going to enter, continuingly, record territory, and these are not only individual occurrences, but groups of occurrences – multiple things happening – are likely to increase in the future.”

Prof Bowen concurred: “What we are seeing is what we unfortunately expect, given what the research is telling us, and has told us for decades now.”

She said a substantial amount of climate change is “locked in the system” due to earlier delays in nations committing to strong greenhouse gas reduction commitments.