Bangladesh: Tale of heart-wrenching struggles - and resilience

DHAKA - Life in Bangladesh’s coastal communities has long followed the rhythms of the Bay of Bengal’s tides. But now, the tides are telling a different story – one of growing uncertainty and vulnerability in the face of climate change.

It is also a story of resilience in the people’s struggle to adapt to climate change and survive the disasters that it brings.

Like millions of people across Bangladesh, Mr Forhad Islam, 35, relies on agriculture to feed his family. But when he took charge of the family farm more than a decade ago, he struggled to grow crops because of the intrusion of salt water.

“Our ancestors used to say that the land was our lifeline, but at some point, I felt like it was betraying us,” said Mr Islam with a sigh.

He lives in the village of Katianangla in south-west Bangladesh, about 100km from the sea and near the river Pasur, a distributary of the Ganges.

Salinity is one of the natural characteristics in the rivers and groundwater in the coastal belt of Bangladesh. But as global warming leads to rising sea levels in this low-lying country, the salty seawater is moving farther inland. During high tides, ocean salt water enters rivers, and the groundwater has been getting saltier.

Because of this, the farmers in his village rely on rainwater. But rain is becoming rarer. “Fresh water is scarce here, especially in winter and spring,” said Mr Islam. “Fortunately, it’s been raining well this year for the last few days. It’s a good sign for farmers like us. However, we also have to watch out for too much rain too, because flooding will not be ideal.”

Mr Islam primarily grows rice. But with help from government and international non-governmental organisations, farmers like him are also growing produce that is tolerant to soil salinity, such as watermelons, eggplants, carrots, cabbage and coriander.

Apart from causing sea levels to rise, climate change is disrupting Bangladesh’s rainfall patterns, leading to both unusual droughts and severe flooding. The once-predictable cycles of wet and dry seasons have become erratic, leaving communities vulnerable to devastating extremes.