Vietnamese in Kim Jong Nam case to be freed on May 3

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who escaped the gallows after she pleaded guilty to an alternative charge in the murder of North Korean Kim Jong Nam, will be a free woman come May 3.

The 30-year-old is expected to be released from the Kajang Women's Prison at 9am on that day.

Huong, who was sentenced to three years and four months jail by the Shah Alam High Court, is entitled to a one-third remission on the prison sentence, which was ordered to run from the date of her arrest.

Arrangements have been made for Huong to board a flight to return to her home country that same day.

According to her lawyer Datuk Naran Singh, Huong will board an evening flight on Vietnam Airlines.

Huong was sentenced after pleading guilty to a new charge under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

According to the alternative charge, Huong and four individuals still at large, caused hurt to Kim Jong Nam by using a dangerous substance known as the VX nerve agent.

Related Story Vietnam suspect accused of killing Kim Jong Nam gets mental health check after losing release bid

The offence was committed at the departure hall of KLIA2 at 9am on Feb 13, 2017.

Huong was previously charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code and faced the mandatory death penalty if found guilty.