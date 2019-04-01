Kim Jong Nam murder: Vietnamese woman escapes gallows, pleads guilty to lesser charge

SHAH ALAM -The Vietnamese woman accused of murdering the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday (April 1) pleaded guilty to an alternative charge that carries a lighter sentence.

With this, Doan Thi Huong, 30, escaped the death penalty for murder.

Malaysian prosecutors on Monday (April 1) offered an alternative charge, under Section 324 of the Penal code, of causing hurt. This charge carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

The decision came two weeks after her co-accused, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, was unexpectedly released on March 11.

Ms Huong had been accused alongside Ms Aisyah, 27, of killing Mr Kim Jong Nam by smearing VX nerve agent on his face at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017, in a brazen Cold War-style hit that shocked the world.

The women had denied murder, saying they believed they were taking part in a prank for a reality show and were tricked by North Korean agents into carrying out the hit.

The two women spent nearly two years in custody.

Ms Huong had been scheduled to testify for the first time on March 12. However, the trial was postponed after the court found her to be "mentally and phycially" unfit when she learnt that the application for her release was rejected.

Ms Huong's lawyers accused the Malaysian government of "discrimination" as both women put up similar defence before Malaysia's High Court.

Reports said Indonesian government had lobbied hard for Ms Aisyah's release. A letter from Malaysia's Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to Indonesian Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly said the charges against Ms Aisyah were dropped after "taking into account the good relations" between the two countries.