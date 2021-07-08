Timeline: Ups and downs of Muhyiddin's tenure as Malaysia's PM

KUALA LUMPUR - More than 15 months since the infamous "Sheraton Move", a political reshuffle that replaced the 22-month Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration with the incumbent Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, it has often been a rocky ride for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin since he took over the country's top post.

Here is a look at the ups and downs during the tenure of Tan Sri Muhyiddin's premiership so far.

2020

March 1: Mr Muhyiddin is appointed Prime Minister, after his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia exits the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, forming a coalition with defectors from Parti Keadilan Rakyat, a key member of the PH coalition, and Umno, Malaysia's largest ruling party.

March 18: Malaysia implements a nationwide lockdown known as the movement control order (MCO) 1.0, closing borders, schools and non-essential services.

July 1: Malaysia records zero cases of local transmissions of Covid-19 and one imported case.

July 13: Mr Muhyiddin successfully removes parliamentary Speaker Ariff Yusof after a heated debate in which the government wins by a slim majority of two, with 111 votes against 109.

Sept 23: Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim claims he has the backing of a "formidable" group of federal lawmakers to become the next prime minister and that the PN government has "fallen", but later fails to secure support from the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

Sept 26: Sabah state elections are held, after charges of money laundering are dropped against former chief minister Musa Aman and state assemblymen cross over to other parties, leading to the collapse of the state government. The polls lead to a resurgent wave of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, while senior leaders in Umno question their cooperation with Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Bersatu party after Bersatu gains the chief ministership of Sabah.

Oct 13: Umno threatens to pull out of Mr Muhyiddin's government.

Oct 25: Malaysia's King, following consultations with brother rulers, rejects a proposal by Mr Muhyiddin to declare a state of emergency to fight the new outbreak of Covid-19.

2021

Jan 12: Two Umno MPs withdraw support for Mr Muhyiddin, sparking a fresh request for an emergency, which is granted by the King. Parliament is suspended and elections held off until Aug 1. The PM also declares MCO 2.0 from Jan 13.

March 28: Umno passes resolutions at its general assembly to quit the PN government once elections are called.

May 29: Covid-19 cases in Malaysia hit a record high of 9,020.

June 1: Malaysia enters "total lockdown". But more than a month later, there are still more than 7,000 Covid-19 cases a day.

June 15: Mr Muhyiddin unveils Malaysia's post-pandemic exit plan, projecting that from September, Malaysia may gradually open up its economy, social sectors and Parliament.

June 16: The King calls for the Parliament to sit "as soon as possible" after holding a special Council of Rulers meeting with Malaysia's eight other monarchs. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) responds by saying it has taken note of this.

June 29: The King repeats his call for Parliament to sit as soon as possible, increasing pressure on Mr Muhyiddin to fix a date for legislators to meet for the first time this year.



June 30: The PMO issues a statement saying Mr Muhyiddin has been admitted to hospital after suffering a bout of diarrhoea.

July 5: The PMO announces that Parliament will resume for five days from July 26 to Aug 2, but critics say this is not enough to discuss critical Covid-19 measures.

July 7: Mr Muhyiddin promotes two Umno senior leaders - Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to the post of Deputy Prime Minister, and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to Senior Minister for Foreign Affairs - just hours before an Umno meeting to discuss its support for the premier.

July 8: Umno's Supreme Council led by president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, currently facing a slew of corruption charges in court, announces its immediate withdrawal of support for Mr Muhyiddin and calls for his resignation.