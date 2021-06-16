Malaysia's King urges govt to reconvene Parliament as soon as possible to debate Covid-19 recovery plans

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's King on Wednesday (June 16) said that Parliament should be reconvened "as soon as possible" to allow MPs to debate emergency laws and the country's Covid-19 recovery plan.

In a statement issued by the national palace, also known as the Istana Negara, after a special meeting of the Malay rulers on Wednesday, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah said he came to this conclusion after hearing views from heads of political parties, the Special Independent Committee on Emergency 2021 and briefings by government experts.

The statement, like others issued by the palace, was signed by the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

Malaysia’s Parliament last sat in December to pass this year’s Budget.

The ongoing national state of emergency, which was imposed on Jan 12 in the light of rising Covid-19 cases, is set to expire on Aug 1.

It suspends the requirement for Parliament to reconvene within six months of its last sitting.

The state of emergency had also ensured that the Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's administration, whose control of the House has been challenged, remains in power.

After hearing the views of the politicians and experts, "His Royal Highness expresses his opinion that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible," the statement said. "This will allow for debate by Members of Parliament on the emergency laws and the National Recovery Plan".

"His Royal Highness also expresses his hope that that the Covid-19 infection curve could be flattened quickly, and is of the view that vaccinations are the only exit strategy to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country," it added.