Malaysia's king reiterates that Parliament should sit 'as soon as possible'

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Shah has reiterated his opinion that Parliament should sit as soon as possible to enable the Emergency Proclamation to be tabled.

He said in a statement on the Istana Negara's Facebook page on Tuesday (June 29) that all select committees of the 14th Parliament should continue their meetings to implement check-and-balance mechanisms on the government.

Sultan Abdullah also expressed appreciation to members of Parliament for their commitment and readiness to reconvene as soon as possible.

The king released his statement following a meeting on Tuesday morning with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun and Senate president Rais Yatim as well as their deputies with regard to Parliament's reopening.

He had also, on June 16, called for Parliament to reconvene. But it led to little progress apart from various lawmakers offering their interpretations on the term "as soon as possible".

Malaysia's parliament has not met for a sitting since Dec 17, 2020, while the coronavirus-ravaged country has been in a state of emergency, which is scheduled to end on Aug 1.