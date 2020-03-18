Some Malaysians chat in coffee shops, go jogging on first day of movement curbs to contain coronavirus spread

KUALA LUMPUR - Despite sweeping national restictions on movement, some Malaysians carried on with normal life, gathering in coffee shops and going for a walk or jog.

Malaysia has closed its borders for travellers, restricted internal movement, closed schools and universities and ordered non-essential businesses to close.

While eateries are allowed to open, they are only supposed to cater for take-aways.

But in Penang, some Malaysians were determined to carry on as normal.

According to The Star, a lot of people were gathering to take away their food or chilling out at food courts on Wednesday (March 18).

At one eatery in Penang, many customers were seen waiting for their food order, while a few others were busy chatting.

"My business is not open today. I'm just here to look at the situation," said one person who declined to be named.

Some customers have also found ways to "dine-in" by having their drinks packed in plastic bags on the table. Others put their packed drinks inside cups.

Dozens of customers were spotted queueing for their food as the premises no longer served the tables.

It was a similar scene in Sibu in Sarawak. Food and drink stalls at the central market were still allowing customers to dine-in on Wednesday.

Food court operators continued to serve their customers as if it were any other day, The Star reported.

Chairman of Market and Petty Traders of Sibu Municipal Council, councillor Albert Tiang, when contacted by The Star, said the council would be issuing a notice to all the traders before noon.

"We will issue a notice to inform them that they are only allowed to do take-away business until the end of this month," he said.

But Ipoh, things were quieter. Many restaurants and coffee shops were closed.

The ones that were open for take-aways had only a handful of customers.

Mohd Nihmathullah Syed Mustaffa, manager of a famous nasi kandar stall in Yong Suan coffee shop on Jalan Yang Kalsom, said there were very few orders compared to regular days.

"Business has dropped by 50 per cent on the first day of the (movement) restriction," he told The Star.

A drive around the city area saw many coffee shops, restaurants, and other businesses with their shutters down. The ones opened for business had few customers.

In Kuala Lumpur, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has ordered all of its parks closed for the next two weeks. But some people are defying the order.

At the Taman Metropolitan in Kuala Lumpur, people were seen walking and jogging in the park.

DBKL put up notices in all of its 13 public parks on Tuesday (March 17) saying they were closed, along with its libraries and community parks.

At KL Sentral, the main transport hub in the city, the restrictions on internal travel were having an effect.

The normally bustling morning rush hour was visibly quiet on Wednesday, the Malay Mail reported.

The station is normally filled with those who are heading to and from work, travelling in or out of the country or just grabbing a quick bite before heading to the office.

Nearly all the stores and eateries were closed. Only convenience stores such as MyNews and fast food joints such as KFC and McDonald's were open.