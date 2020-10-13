Umno mulls over pulling out of Malaysia's ruling alliance PN unless it gets to set new terms

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Umno party said on Tuesday (Oct 13) that it wants to set new conditions to continue working with Perikatan Nasional (PN), the ruling alliance, or it might consider pulling out its support.

Umno has 39 MPs, the biggest single bloc of lawmakers in the loose grouping of 12 parties in PN that came to power seven months ago.

PN coalition, led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, has a total of 113 MPs - meaning, the Umno bloc consists of a third (35 per cent) of its support.

Umno said in a statement that at the political bureau meeting of its decision-making supreme council on Tuesday evening, the party decided that it should consider withdrawing its support for PN, and set new terms for continuing its cooperation.

"Umno will consider withdrawing support for PN and will set new conditions for the PN government to continue political cooperation through a written agreement that will be implemented as soon as possible," the party's secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, said in the statement.

