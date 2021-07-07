Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin Yassin appoints Umno's Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Deputy PM

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has appointed Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Deputy Prime Minister, ahead of a meeting by the party to discuss withdrawing its support for the Perikatan Nasional administration.

The appointment will assist the Prime Minister in administering the country and meeting the people's needs during the current health and economic crisis, said the statement from his office on Wednesday (July 7).

Datuk Seri Ismail will retain his existing post as Defence Minister.

Another minister from Umno, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, is now Senior Minister for Foreign Affairs. He will also take over the security cluster portfolio, which deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, from Mr Ismail.

The King has been informed of both appointments, which take effect immediately, said the Prime Minister’s Office.