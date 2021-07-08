Umno withdraws support for Malaysia PM Muhyiddin, calls for his resignation

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno, the biggest party in Malaysia's ruling pact Perikatan Nasional, has resolved to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and called for the premier's resignation.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said early on Thursday (July 8) that Tan Sri Muhyiddin has failed to fulfill the conditions underlined by Umno when it backed him to become Prime Minister in March last year, namely to spearhead economic recovery and effectively handle the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said a new prime minister should be installed to manage the pandemic until an election can be called.

"This government has clearly failed in fulfilling the people's aspirations," Zahid said, pointing to prolonged lockdowns that are not seen as effective, and double standards in enforcing Covid-19 rules.

Umno made the resolution during a meeting late on Wednesday night - after Mr Muhyiddin had promoted two Umno senior leaders to the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister for Foreign Affairs respectively.