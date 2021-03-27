Umno insists split with Malaysian PM Muhyiddin no threat to Malay unity in push to regain dominance

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno kicked off its annual national congress on Saturday (March 27) by accusing critics of politicising Malay Muslim unity to pressure Malaysia's largest party into continuing an unbeneficial pact with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

The retort comes just weeks after Umno president Zahid Hamidi told Tan Sri Muhyiddin the party would withdraw from government once Parliament is dissolved and not cooperate with the premier's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia at the next election.

Detractors, some from within Umno, have decried the move as breaking up the sought-after "Perpaduan Ummah (Unity of the Faith)" as the existing ruling pact involves all three main Malay Muslim parties including Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

Twice delayed since December due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this weekend's gathering has been cut to two from the usual five days.

Deputy president Mohamad Hasan opened the youth, women's and young women's wing meetings calling fresh polls - expected soon after the coronavirus-induced state of emergency is lifted by August - a "must win" so the once-dominant Umno can return to power.

"Although Umno is part of the PN government, its role is isolated and not dominant. We bow more than rise as the core," the former Negri Sembilan chief minister said of the party which supplies the most MPs to Mr Muhyiddin's administration.

He told a press conference after his speech that “there’s no two ways about” Umno reclaiming the premiership it lost three years ago.

“There’s no use of winning without leading the country (ourselves),” he said.

However, he shied away from naming the party’s PM candidate. President Zahid as well as a clutch of top leaders are currently facing hundreds of graft charges.

Datuk Seri Mohamad dismissed claims that Muslims were split, as cooperation with former nemesis PAS resulted in a string of by-election victories since Umno shockingly lost its six-decade grip on power at the 2018 general election.

"Nonetheless, let us not regard Muslim unity merely on the basis of Malay parties being in the same political pact. The call for unity must be read in a larger context, across political ideology, the pursuit of power and social status," he said, pointing out that Umno and PAS only have about four million members, when dozens of millions of Malays remain partyless.

The Rantau assemblyman also poured scorn on "leaders of a splinter Malay party" - a thinly veiled reference to the four-year-old Bersatu - "who have no record of uniting Malays and Malaysians".

"In reality, they are anti-Malay unity. They have never championed any unity efforts. Only when their survival and the relevance of their party is under threat, then they rush to talk about unity. We will not prostitute (Malay unity) for narrow political goals," he said.

The well-received speech came ahead of an expected resolution at Sunday's main general assembly to formally endorse the decision to part ways with Bersatu once polls are called.

However, Mr Mohamad left the door open to "strategic" considerations "based on value and terms that benefit Umno... which is ever ready to discuss and explore avenues to solve the national political crisis".

"Any party that wants to cooperate with us, must be certain of Umno's capability to be the core driver, not the second stringer, to be collected to fulfil quotas or required seats," he said, referring to the prospect of clashes among Malay parties for the 222 parliamentary and 600 state assembly constituencies at stake.

"Umno will not gamble away any of our seats. Umno seats are Umno seats, then, now, and forever, not to be given away as a lifeline to any party."



Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan at Umno's annual national congress on March 27, 2020.

