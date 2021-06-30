Malaysian PM Muhyiddin in hospital after suffering a bout of diarrhoea

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been admitted to hospital after suffering a bout of diarrhoea, his office said in a statement on Wednesday (June 30).

The Prime Minister's Office said Tan Sri Muhyiddin started having the condition on Tuesday night, and was hospitalised the following morning for treatment and monitoring.

It did not provide any more details.

In 2018, Mr Muhyiddin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was declared cancer-free in June last year, according to an earlier statement from his office.