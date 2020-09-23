Malaysia's Anwar says he has 'formidable' majority of MPs to form new government

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday (Sept 23) that he has a "strong, convincing, formidable majority" to form a new government and said that the government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has "collapsed".

He declined to give the exact number of MPs now on his side. A minimum of 112 MPs is needed to control Parliament in the 222-seat House.

Prior to this, the three-party Pakatan Harapan coalition that he leads has 91 MPs - 38 lawmakers from his Parti Keadilan Rakyat, 42 from the Democratic Action Party and 11 from Parti Amanah Negara.

Datuk Seri Anwar told a news conference at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur that the MPs with him now include those from the ruling Perikatan Nasional alliance.

“We have a strong, convincing, formidable majority,” Mr Anwar told reporters. “We need a strong stable government to run this country and to save the country.”

He said he will only announce the number of MPs on his side after meeting the Malaysian King.

"With a clear and indisputable support and majority behind me, the government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has collapsed."

The shock announcement by Mr Anwar came about seven months after the collapse of the PH government in late February. The PH government then was led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The speculation is that Mr Anwar’s 91 MPs will be joined by a bloc of 19 MPs from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition and 10 MPs from Umno. If true, this would mean that Mr Anwar has 120 MPs on his side.

Mr Anwar told reporters that Dr Mahathir’s group of five MPs, including the statesman himself, would not be joining the new government that he intends to form.

It is not clear if MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman from Johor, who has broken away from the Mahathir group to form a youth party, would be joining Mr Anwar.

It is also not know if another group of nine MPs from Sabah, who have aligned with Dr Mahathir, will throw in their lot with Mr Anwar. They want ex-Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal as their prime ministerial candidate.